Life has handed us a whole bunch of lemons in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now one national drink mix brand is helping kids figuratively make lemonade out of a situation that might be literally preventing them from doing so.
Just last summer, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that went into effect Sept. 1 making it legal for the children of Texas to operate lemonade stands. Country Time Lemonade made things even sweeter last week by creating a stimulus check for these pint-sized promoters.
Country Time’s economic relief program, called The Littlest Bailout, gives kids a chance to receive a $100 aid payment for their business to help preserve “the values of lemonade stands, honest work and entrepreneurship, while putting a little juice back into the economy.”
“We know this will be a rough summer for lemonade stands,” reads a statement on Country Time’s website. “And if the big guys are getting bailed out, why shouldn’t we help the littlest entrepreneurs get the same treatment?”
With lemonade stands across the country shuttered due to social distancing guidelines that hinder the typical foot traffic those stands receive, Country Time launched the fund to send stimulus checks to the kids whose businesses were impacted.
Children interested in a chance to receive Country Time Bailout Relief funds should visit countrytimebailout.com and apply for a bailout check, awarded as a $100 prepaid card.
The stimulus program is available to children 14 or younger operating a lemonade stand and the form must be filled out by a parent or legal guardian 18 or older. Only one check will be issued per household and 1,000 checks will be issued. The deadline to apply for assistance is 11:59 p.m. Aug. 12. Winners will be randomly selected and notified by email, mail or phone on or around Aug. 13.
The Littlest Bailout comes after Country Time launched Legal-Ade in 2018, assisting kids across the country with paying fees and fines on their stands due to outdated permit laws. Legal-Ade prompted legislation in Texas and Colorado to legalize lemonade stands by excluding them from businesses that require a permit to operate.
