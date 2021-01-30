Pineywoods Community Academy has updated its mask policy to include preschool and elementary school students ages 10 and under starting Monday after school officials found evidence suggesting the virus is spreading faster among children.
“The recent weeks have presented our community, state and nation with new evidence concerning the spread of COVID-19,” a notice sent to parents Friday afternoon from Director Ken Vaughn stated. “What we have learned is that many more children have contracted this virus, which is alarming.”
The communication cited a report from the Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, which noted:
■ The new strain is spreading faster in children.
■ 2.7 million have tested positive.
■ In the last two weeks, 377,000 new cases have been found in children, a 16% increase.
■ Recently, two children have died from the virus compared to one previously since the virus began.
■ Children recover better than adults, with only a 0.19% mortality rate.
“With this new information, we are requiring all students, PK-12, to wear masks on campus,” the notice states. “We have several students that already have this as their practice. We hope this will provide more defense against the spread of the virus and help PCA remain open with fewer contact tracing issues that require groups of students to quarantine. If you have questions, please contact your campus administration.”
PCA nurses have taken into account that many students who have quarantined due to a family member testing positive showed no symptoms of COVID-19, but when they were tested for the virus, their results came back as positive, the notice also states.
The Texas Department of State Health Services listed the school as having four new student cases and one new staff case with none originating on campus, two off campus and three unknown in a report during the week ending Jan. 24.
The report lists the school as having a total staff case count of 15 with an asterisk under the total student count.
