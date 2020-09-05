Lufkin ISD has 272 students and 17 staff members isolated or in quarantine after eight students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to the Lufkin ISD Daily COVID-19 Tracking dashboard now available online.
The district made the information public in order to keep parents and community members updated on the exposure and positive cases of COVID-19 in the school district, according to a press release from Sheila Adams, executive director of communications and public relations for the district. The dashboard will be updated daily with the numbers of students and staff who are currently quarantined or reported positive for the coronavirus and can be accessed at sites.google.com/lufkinisd.org/covid-tracking/home.
"While we have had few cases of positive tests, we need everyone’s help to ensure that we can contain and stop further cases in our schools,” said Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres. “Parents and the community are key factors in keeping the schools safe. Please do not send sick children to school. Please do not send students to school if there is a sick individual in the household. Please do not have gatherings for groups of students. Please talk to your children about social distancing and the reasons we need to take precautions."
Individuals who are isolated are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and separated from those who are not sick, while those who are quarantined have been exposed to COVID-19, so they are separated and their movements restricted to see if they become sick.
The district is keeping a close eye on the situation to determine the best way to keep both students and staff safe during the pandemic should a high percentage of individuals testing positive necessitate alternatives to in-person classes.
"We are monitoring each campus to determine what the critical number of cases or exposure would be for each campus. Right now we do not know what those numbers would be,” Torres said. “That is why this tracking tool will help us see the cases and track the effect of this disease on each campus.”
The district used guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Education Agency to develop response protocols for when someone within the school community tests positive, is exposed to someone who tests positive, experiences symptoms related to COVID-19 or is exposed to someone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. Those protocols can be accessed at tinyurl.com/y5qeh837.
The protocols define being in "close contact" with an individual who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 per the TEA and CDC guidelines as: "Being directly exposed to infectious secretions or being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more with someone who is COVID positive during the time period from two days before the positive patient developed symptoms (or had their positive test, if asymptomatic) until they meet criteria for discontinuing home isolation."
“We hope that our parents and the community will use this tracker as a means to help us keep our schools safe and free from the virus," Torres said. "Everyone has an impact on these numbers, and we need help to contain this virus and have normal school for our students."
The district asks parents and guardians to help keep kids safe and well by not sending them to school if they have any one of the following symptoms:
- Fever of 100 degrees or higher
- Loss of taste or smell
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Chills
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Shaking or exaggerated shivering
- Significant muscle pain or ache
- Diarrhea
- Nausea or vomiting
