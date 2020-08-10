The deadline to respond to the 2020 Census was moved up to Sept. 30 by the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday while only a few Deep East Texas counties have reached their self-response rates from 2010.
COVID-19 threw Census 2020 plans off kilter as it became more and more of a risk to meet in large groups. This effectively canceled large events where Census takers could have educated the population and promoted a higher response rate.
By moving up the self-response date, the census will have an even harder time ensuring that everyone is counted.
“It causes an even greater sense of urgency for us since the self-response rates in most of our counties are far behind the state and national averages,” DaVina Morris, coordinator of DETCOG Census Outreach Program, said.
“We will just work as hard as we can until September 30th to encourage everyone we can to complete the census.”
The census looks at the number of homes or residences available in the area and sends specific codes to each address. The addresses that respond create the self-response rate.
The county remains well below the national and state self-response rates. As it stands, 54.2% of households in Angelina County responded by Friday afternoon, compared to 64.7% in 2010 and 63% in 2000.
Two counties within the region are facing response rates of less than 30%. The rest remain between 30% and 50%.
As of Friday evening, 62.2% of households responded nationwide, down from the 66.5% who’d responded in 2010.
Further complicating the issue, President Donald Trump’s Executive Order issued on July 21 is attempting to exclude undocumented individuals from the census. However, the census bureau had not determined a method to enact his order and continues to collect data as they were until experts can create an action plan.
The message in Deep East Texas will remain the same: They believe everyone needs to be counted, because “We all count,” Morris said.
This year’s census dictates federal funding for the next decade. Undercounting populations will result in less funding being made accessible to communities in need, DETCOG Director Lonnie Hunt has emphasized regularly since the start of the year.
Morris asked local leaders to take every opportunity to push their constituents to respond to the count.
