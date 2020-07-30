More than half of the Angelina County residents who contracted the COVID-19 virus have now recovered, according to data released Thursday morning by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The health district listed the number of recovered at 401 as the total number of cases increased.
On Thursday the health district posted that there have been 860 recoveries, which is more than half of the number of cases who tested positive.
The health district had not updated any new cases as of July 30. Angelina County’s total remains at 1,606 people.
The Texas Department of State Health Services lists the county as only having 1,566 positive tests, 1,055 active cases, 401 recoveries and 31 fatalities. Their last update was at 3:50 p.m. on July 29.
