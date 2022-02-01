The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 419 new COVID-19 infections between Jan. 25-28. As of Jan. 28, there were 3,717 newly reported cases since Dec. 29, 2021.
The health district listed the positive case trend for the last day as 151 new cases, which is a decline in infection rates compared to the single-day case trend listed Jan. 25 — 282 new cases.
With the increased number of at-home tests and the difficulty for agencies to find testing for themselves, the actual number of infections is possibly higher than reported. Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services does not match the health district’s, and the state stopped reporting estimated active cases.
The state also reported six new fatalities related to the coronavirus since Jan. 25. There have been 443 people who died from causes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Fifteen of the fatalities have been since Jan. 6.
The number of people hospitalized related to the virus reported to the South East Texas Regional Advisory Council by local hospitals spiked slightly on Saturday, but dropped on Sunday. Those numbers rose again in Monday’s report.
On Jan. 28, SETRAC reported 38 individuals in general isolation, 11 in the intensive care unit and one suspected COVID-19 admission.
On Jan. 29, SETRAC reported 22 individuals in general isolation, 24 in the ICU and 24 suspected COVID-19 admissions.
On Jan. 30, SETRAC reported 19 individuals in general isolation and 24 in the ICU.
On Jan. 31, SETRAC reported 35 individuals in general isolation, 11 in the ICU and three suspected admissions.
More than 93,000 doses of one of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Angelina County. There were 38,596 people fully vaccinated as of Jan. 31, according to state data. There were 14,156 people who received the booster dose.
More than 15,000 people between 16 and 49 years old are fully vaccinated in Angelina County. Women in that age group make up 21.9% of total vaccinations, men in the age group make up 17.7%.
White people make up a majority of the vaccine recipients, followed by Hispanic people (20.11%), “other” people (16.29%) and Black people (11.46%).
