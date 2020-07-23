The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,680.
Numbers reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety will fluctuate because they represent an active count rather than a historical count. For more information on the way the TDCJ reports cases, check out this article at tinyurl.com/y4zfqe3x.
The number of active cases, including the Duncan Unit and Diboll Correctional Facility, was 949 as of Thursday morning. The Lufkin Daily News calculates the active cases by subtracting the listed recovered from the total positive tests.
The health district is reporting 1,335 positive tests and 401 recoveries in Angelina County with 14 deaths.
The TDCJ reported five active offender cases, 273 offender recoveries, seven active employee cases and 48 employee recoveries and 14 deaths at the Duncan Unit Thursday morning. There are 62 on medical restriction and five in medical isolation.
The Diboll Correctional Facility reported two active offender cases, nine offender recoveries, one active employee case and no employee recoveries. There are 82 on medical restriction and three in medical isolation.
As of Thursday morning, the health district reported that Polk County has 580 positive tests with 66 recoveries and one death, and San Augustine County has 146 positive tests with 75 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Nacogdoches County reported 746 positive tests, 432 estimated recoveries, 283 estimated active cases, 31 deaths and 4,801 tests given as of Wednesday morning.
The Department of State Health Services reported 351,618 cases with an estimated 195,315 recoveries Thursday morning, meaning there are an estimated 151,955 active cases. They also reported 4,348 deaths as well as 3,104,148 total tests taken.
The dashboard stopped reporting how many tests were antibody tests and instead added new categories called daily new fatalities and daily new cases. For Wednesday, there were 9,879 new cases and 197 new fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.