Lufkin ISD released a 21-page document Friday morning with guidance on starting school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter covers topics from the COVID task force, to health and safety guidelines, to the COVID response protocols and more.
"This document is a guide for all Lufkin ISD students regarding back-to-school plans and instruction," says a letter from Superintendent Lynn Torres at the start of the document. "Preliminary information is posted in this guidance and is subject to change based on state and local decisions."
Torres wrote that the district understands the transition back to school and the "new normal" will be changing for everyone, particularly for students. She said they will be prioritizing the social and emotion as well as the physical well-being of students and staff.
"Our director of student services, our directors of school counseling, as well as each of our counselors and nurses in each of our school buildings will be working closely with each other and with our families to provide additional support during this difficult transition," Torres wrote.
"We appreciate your understanding, and it will take all of us to ensure our students have a safe and successful school year."
Instructional models
The document details the available instructional models for parents to choose from to best meet the needs of their children for the next school year. Parents will be able to chose from in-person learning and remote/virtual learning.
"In both instances, students will be expected to participate, remain engaged in high quality instruction and meet mandatory attendance requirements," the document reads. "Lufkin ISD remains committed to monitoring student learning and progress, both of which are integral to student success. Therefore, attendance, grades and assessments will be essential for teachers to determine student progress."
Per the Texas Education Code, students must attend 90% of the days a course is offered in order to be awarded credit for the course and/or to be promoted to the next grade.
This requirement remains in force during the 2020-21 school year, so those who choose the Lufkin Virtual Learning Academy option still will be expected to attend their classes on time, per their schedules.
The document lays out what the district will provide for students in the academy (face-to-face, real-time lessons, pre-recorded video, independent work, continuous communication, device distribution, etc.), what will be expected from students (on-time attendance, dress code, synchronous lessons, asynchronous activities, communication, workspace, etc.) and what will be expected from parents (technical support, academic support, distraction-free space, communication, etc.).
Details are expanded for different age ranges of students, and the document states that families should register for the LVLA per each nine-week grading period through the Skyward Student Portal registration beginning Friday.
An option for early graduation is also detailed for seniors choosing both in-person and virtual instruction.
Health and safety guidance
Several pages of the document cover the health and safety guidance set in place to protect students and staff.
It details supplies the district is obtaining, maintenance and custodial protocols, mask guidelines, temperature checks and screening, training and more.
The document states that students will be required to wear masks or face shields "where developmentally appropriate" with special consideration given to students currently served through Special Services and those who have severe cognitive, behavioral and/or communication deficits.
"Parents will be responsible for providing an appropriate mask or face shield for their child," the document states. "This will allow flexibility for each child to wear a mask that fits their needs, fits properly and is as comfortable as possible. Adults will also be required to wear masks or face shields when in the school building or any other district building. Masks/face shields may be removed during lunch breaks when engaging in appropriate social distancing."
Masks will not be required for students younger than the third grade. For third-graders and up, masks can be removed during meals and when engaging in certain activities like exercising.
"However, social distancing is still required, and masks/face shields must be worn while going to and leaving those activities. Masks should be labeled with the child’s name and rotated and cleaned daily. More details regarding our primary campus mask-wearing requirements (if any) will be communicated before the start of the school year."
COVID-19 response protocols
The document states the district used guidelines provided by the CDC and TEA to develop response protocols for when someone within the school community tests positive, is exposed to someone who tests positive, experiences symptoms related to COVID-19 or is exposed to someone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.
"Each campus has selected a campus coordinator (see list on page 5) who will be trained to implement our COVID-19 response protocols," the document reads. "In addition, all district staff will be provided training on these protocols and the responsibilities in following these protocols."
The document states that COVID-19 is an extremely contagious virus that causes very non-specific symptoms, and the health and well-being of students and staff is the greatest priority.
"In order to be protected from this novel virus, it will be critical for parents, students and staff to not come to school if they are experiencing any symptoms that could be caused by COVID-19, or if they live in a household where a person is positive," the document reads. "Honest and forthright compliance with the following protocols will provide LISD and your children with the best chance of a healthy, productive, and successful school year."
The district defines being in "close contact" with an individual who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 per the TEA and CDC guidelines as:
"Being directly exposed to infectious secretions or being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more with someone who is COVID positive during the time period from two days before the positive patient developed symptoms (or had their positive test, if asymptomatic) until they meet criteria for discontinuing home isolation."
Four protocols are outlined in detail in the document.
Nutrition
Meals also will be handled differently during the school year per the COVID-19 pandemic. The document says the Student Nutrition Services department will be meeting with each campus principal individually to come up with a plan to provide "efficient and safer food service delivery in light of the current pandemic."
Some of the options include having breakfast in the classroom for campuses who have those procedures previously in place versus having Grab-n-Go meals where points of service are set up at entrances or high traffic areas, continuing with cafeteria service with social distancing versus implementing classroom dining.
Meals will also be provided to virtual learning students through Grab-n-Go meals and distribution sites.
Transportation
Transportation also will have some changes.
"Students are encouraged to utilize other means of transportation, if available," the document reads. "However, buses will still be provided to take our students to and from their schools. We are asking for students to have their temperature taken before leaving home. If the student has a temperature above 100 degrees, then he or she should remain home."
Students will be provided hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting the bus, all students will be required to wear a mask while riding, seating arrangements will be established to comply with TEA's social distancing requirements for school transportation and buses will be disinfected after each route.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.