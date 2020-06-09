Angelina County confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county's total to 281.
In Angelina County, 3,090 people have been tested, according to the county website. An estimated 160 have recovered, six are hospitalized and five have been ruled COVID-19-related deaths, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District website.
There were 261 cases as of Monday afternoon, according to the health district. A total of 1,392 tests have been completed in Angelina County through health district coordination.
Polk County has 62 cases with 21 recoveries. San Augustine has 49 cases, 21 recoveries, one hospitalization and four deaths.
Seven cases out of 163 tests have been found in other counties.
Overall, the health district has confirmed 399 cases, completed 1,978 tests (not including negative tests completed by the National Guard or negative tests from nursing homes), estimated 213 recovered, eight hospitalized and confirmed nine COVID-19 related deaths in its service area.
Health District administrator Sharon Shaw said that roughly 43% of the cases came from testing conducted in the drive-thru; 25% came from hospitals outside of the jurisdiction, urgent cares, free standing Emergency Districts or physician clinics; 20% came from jurisdictional hospitals; and 11% came from National Guard testing.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 298 cases, 22 deaths, 1,628 tests given and an estimated 228 recovered as of Tuesday afternoon.
The state is reporting 77,253 cases, 1,853 fatalities, 1,302,049 tested and an estimated 51,140 recovered as of Tuesday afternoon.
