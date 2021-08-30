NACOGDOCHES — Local officials expect an outpatient clinic opened Friday in Nacogdoches to be a game-changer in the battle against COVID-19 as cases continue to rise.
“This is really good news,” said Dr. Charles Thompson, Nacogdoches Medical Center’s chief medical officer. “It’s a sense of relief that we have this available for our community.”
Treatment must be started within 10 days of the first onset of symptoms — the earlier the better, Thompson said.
“This is something that if you get a COVID diagnosis, you need to be thinking about how quickly can I get this therapy,” he said. “If you can get it on day two or day three, we see people who get the infusion they are feeling really bad, and the next day they feel normal. It’s reported as 70% effective in keep you out of the hospital.”
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have continued to rise in Nacogdoches County. On Friday morning, 126 of the county’s 170 general use beds were full. Forty-nine of those patients — 38.9 percent — have COVID-19, according to South East Texas Regional Advisory Council, a health care coalition. Only one of the county’s 22 intensive care unit beds was open Friday morning, and 19— 90.5% — of those patients have coronavirus.
Administered to then-President Donald Trump last fall, the Regeneron treatment being used at state-run infusion centers received emergency use authorization for certain patients by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November.
The regional infusion center set up on Russell Street this week began providing the monoclonal antibody therapy to COVID-19 patients.
“The infusion center collaborative will keep members of the community out of the hospital, enabling us to care for those with both COVID and non-COVID emergencies,” Nacogdoches Medical Center CEO Jeff Patterson said.
Medical Center had previously been giving about 25 infusions per week.
“With this new clinic we will be able to give up to 100 doses per day, seven days a week; this is a game-changer,” Thompson said.
The Regional Infusion Center is a collaboration among the city, county, Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, Texas Division of Emergency Management and the South East Texas Regional Advisory Council.
“We applied to the state and the response was very quick, within 24 hours,” County Judge Greg Sowell said. “The county leased the building. The city is supporting the utilities. (The city and county) were acting in a support role for our medical care providers to get this up and running.”
Patients must meet certain criteria to get a physician referral, after which infusion center staff contact them for appointments. Since the cost is being covered by the federal government, patients are not charged.
For more information on infusion treatment, call 800-8027. For information testing, vaccines or general COVID-19 questions, call 305-8488.
Beginning in September, immunocompromised people will be able to receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Clinics are set for Sept. 3, 10 and 17 at the CL Simon Recreation Center, 1112 North St., and Patients must make an appointment online at tinyurl.com/vacnac or by calling 305-8488.
Nearly 50% of Nacogdoches County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine only requires one dose, but is less effective than others on the market, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Just shy of 40% of local residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
