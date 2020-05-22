There are 172 cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County as of Thursday afternoon — an increase of four people, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District website.
Included in that number, 54 have recovered, two have been hospitalized and two are dead. There have been 2,616 tests completed in the county, according to the Angelina County website.
The Texas Department of State Health Services website shows 52 cases in Polk County, 44 in Cherokee County, 11 in Trinity County and 29 in San Augustine County with one death.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 241 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths, according to the city of Nacogdoches. The latest case is a woman in her 70s related to a long-term care facility.
There have been 180 cases in Shelby County.
The state website reports there are 52,268 cases statewide that have resulted in 1,440 deaths. The agency estimates 30,341 patients have recovered. There have been 800,433 tests administered statewide.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.