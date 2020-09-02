The Diboll Lumberjacks' athletic season has been postponed for at least a week after various student-athletes and other members of the student body experienced symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.
The Diboll football team was scheduled to play Woodville on Friday night, but that game has been canceled, along with Thursday night's JV games.
In addition, the Lady Jacks' volleyball game against Warren, which was scheduled for Friday, also was canceled.
Diboll head coach and athletic director Blake Morrison confirmed the cancellations early Wednesday afternoon, and superintendent Vicki Thomas later released a statement in regards to the school and the student-athletes.
"Today, we were notified that we have several student athletes and other members of our student body who attended a party over the weekend and are now exhibiting symptoms that could be related to COVID-19," Thomas said in the statement. "Those symptoms include fever, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea and vomiting. Those students' parents have been notified and those students have been sent home."
In the statement, Thomas also said the campus had been disinfected along with reiterating the school's protocols in preventing the spread of COVID-19 for both students and staff.
However, she also encouraged students to take precautions when away from the school and athletic department.
"Parents, we ask your assistance in stressing the importance of masking up, social distancing and hand washing while they are away from school to help us be able to continue our extracurricular activities and to keep students in school," Thomas said in the statement.
Diboll opened the season on Saturday with a 49-20 loss to the Madisonville Mustangs. In that game, Diboll enforced the UIL's 50% capacity rule while encouraging face masks among fans.
Once in the stands, many fans removed their masks.
With Friday's cancellation, the Lumberjacks' next scheduled football game is set for Sept. 11 at home against Liberty. A decision on the status of that game is still to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.