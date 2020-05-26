Like many aspects of modern life, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the way services like child support operate.
Annette Hernandez, communications director for the Texas Office of Attorney General Child Support, said that child support payments are a court-ordered obligation, and the office of child support does not have the authority to stop collecting child support.
“Those orders are only done by judges and the court system, the judicial system,” Hernandez said. “Child support obligations are created by the judicial system, and they’re the only ones who can stop them.”
The office of child support merely enforces those orders, she said. If the pandemic has affected a parent’s ability to pay child support, he or she should petition the court to modify their existing child support order.
Additionally, with the closures of many court systems, it could be difficult to have a revision made quickly, Hernandez said.
When the virus first hit, the office went to 100% telework, she said. Staff worked from home answering phones and working cases.
“We wanted to make sure we were able to maintain child support services during this time, so we’ve been successful in that,” she said. “We’ve created chat services where customers can log into their child support account, chat with us and ask questions about their cases. They can call us, they can submit emails to us and we’ll respond.”
The Texas Attorney General’s Office website said there should be no delay in the child support payments because of the pandemic. Additionally, the office created a hotline to discuss the impact the pandemic has had on child visitation. The hotline operates from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (866) 292-4636.
The U.S. Congress added a number of exemptions to the stimulus rebate payments within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
If a person owes more than $150 in a public assistance case or more than $500 in a non-public assistance child support care, federal law requires that the stimulus rebate payment be intercepted up to the total amount of child support owed.
The amount owed would be applied to the parent’s child support case and sent to the appropriate party.
If a person is married to someone who owes child support but still needs their stimulus payment, they should file an injured spouse claim and allocation form 8379.
For more information on child support and the federal stimulus payment, visit https://bit.ly/3edY6WY.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services compiled a list of resources and advice for parents during the coronavirus at this site helpandhope.org/Coronavirus/default.asp.
