Two more people have died from COVID-19 while the case count has increased by 18 in Angelina County, according to Sharon Shaw, administrator of the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
Both were hospitalized and died from complications with the virus, the district said. One had tested negative during a stay in mid-April, but was ruled positive by the case definition, type and severity, as well as diagnostic imaging.
The other died at a Houston hospital over the weekend.
Our sincere condolences are extended to the families, friends and loved ones,” Shaw said. “Please continue to be diligent in following the CDC recommendations for social distancing, wearing a mask when around ANYONE not in your immediate household, monitor your health at all times, and do not go to work or other place when feeling ill.
“If you have been tested and told to self-quarantine — follow the instructions given for your safety and the safety of others.”
There are 193 cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County as of Tuesday afternoon — and increase of 18. Included in that number, 54 have recovered and one is hospitalized. Shaw said the number of recovered will be updated Wednesday morning.
The Texas Department of State Health Services website shows 53 cases in Polk County, 42 in Cherokee County, 13 in Trinity County and 31 in San Augustine County with two deaths.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 254 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths, according to the city of Nacogdoches. There have been 177 cases in Shelby County.
The state website reports there are 56,560 cases statewide that have resulted in 1,536 deaths. The agency estimates 36,375 patients have recovered. There have been 906,074 tests administered statewide and 80,700 antibody tests administered statewide.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
