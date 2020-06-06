To suppress the COVID-19 pandemic, states across the nation — and countries around the world — have turned to contract tracing.
In public health, it’s the process of identifying people who may have come in contact with an infected person and the subsequent collection of more information about these contacts. By tracing the contacts of infected individuals, testing for infection, treating the infected and tracing their contacts in turn, public health aims to reduce infections in the population.
It has been a pillar of communicable disease control for decades. Smallpox, for example, wasn’t eradicated by universal immunization, but by exhaustive contact tracing to find all infected persons, according to ‘‘Principles of Public Health Practice’’ by F. Douglass Scutchfield.
Sharon Shaw, executive director of the Angelina County & Cities Health District, said contact tracing is utilized as a disease surveillance tool to determine who and how many individuals have been exposed to a communicable disease. She said it’s been used on a variety of diseases such as chicken pox, measles, mumps, syphilis and salmonella.
While the term is in the news now because of COVID-19, Shaw said the Angelina County & Cities Health District has always conducted contact tracing. The district has a nurse who strictly does disease surveillance. Now there’s a team of individuals trying to contact everyone who has tested positive and all the people who may have been exposed.
Most counties in Texas don’t have a local public health entity, leaving contact tracing to maybe happen at a regional or state level. That’s why the state recently entered into a $295 million agreement with MTX, a North Texas-based technology company, to participate in contact tracing. The hope is that speedy and widespread testing, isolating cases and contact tracing can buy the country time until better drugs and vaccines arrive.
But many public health experts say there are too many unknowns, that it may not be enough simply because it’s never been attempted with something at this scale. The Department of State Health Services created Texas Health Trace, an online system for contact tracing. The system is a way to self report. From there, the state will collect data from all 4,000 tracers being deployed in Texas by public and private entities.
That makes privacy issues a concern; there are others, as well.
Sen. Robert L. Nichols, R-Jacksonville, has been opposed to the contract with MTX since learning of its existence.
“It was entered into without the knowledge of the Legislature,’’ he said. ‘‘While it has been made voluntary by Gov. (Greg) Abbott, there is always the chance it could be made mandatory as we are in a declared state of disaster. I would oppose that wholeheartedly and will continue to monitor this process as it progresses over the coming months.”
Nichols believes there is merit in contact tracing when a pandemic is in its early stages because fewer people make it easier to trace.
‘‘At the stage we are in, COVID-19 has affected tens of thousands of Texans, who may have spread it to hundreds of thousands,’’ Nichols said. ‘‘It is like searching for hundreds of thousands of needles in a haystack the size of Texas.”
In addition, Nichols doesn’t think hiring a third-party company to assist with tracing was an efficient use of taxpayer funding because more than 95% of Texans haven’t been tested for COVID-19 yet.
He believes the money could have been better spent on expanding testing, specifically for those in vulnerable populations — the elderly in nursing homes, veteran facilities, assisted living or to expand testing for those demographic groups that have been under tested.
“We also have groups in contained areas in our state prisons, county jails, State Supported Living Centers and state hospitals.’’
Shaw said the health district has been learning more about the software system during conference calls with the state. While it won’t change the way the district handles tracing, it does offer a platform for information sharing and offers the potential to lighten the load for any entity in need of assistance.
We agree.
While the number of COVID-19 cases the nation is reporting is down from its peak, there are still roughly 20,000 new infections each day. That’s a lot of people to talk to and a lot of contacts to track down.
So far the nation has been playing defense against the virus, which has involved social distancing, masks and shutting down large portions of the economy. That’s only going to work so well for so long. To get back to some semblance of what life in America looked like a few long months ago, we’ve got to go on the offensive. Contact tracing is the way to go after the virus and keep it at bay. It doesn’t need to be perfect to make a dent in case counts.
