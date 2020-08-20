Hudson ISD and Pineywoods Community Academy have announced the presence of COVID-19 on campus.
PCA notified parents that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 5, and Hudson ISD notified parents Thursday that a student tested positive for COVID-19 after the start of school on Monday.
"School districts are required to notify parents and staff members of a campus/department when they receive notice of a positive COVID-19 result," an email from Hudson Superintendent Donny Webb states. "These notices will go out in the form of an email, such as this one."
Webb states in the email that it is "almost certain" parents will periodically receive a notice like this with nearly 2,900 students and 400 employees. This particular case was at the high school.
"When we receive notices of a positive case, they are referred to our COVID-19 Response Team, which will include the district/campus administration as well as our nursing department," the email states. "All cases are investigated and reported to the Angelina County & Cities Health Department. Contact tracing is initiated and any person determined to have been in close contact, as defined by the CDC, will be contacted and required to quarantine for 14 days. All classrooms and heavily used areas are cleaned daily with additional cleaning where necessary."
The notice from PCA Director Ken Vaughn states the local health department had begun a case investigation and would contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual. As the case was found during teacher in-service, no student came in close contact with the staff member.
"Staff that came into close contact will be directly notified within 24 hours," the notice states. "Individuals that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus and to help control any further spread. We will keep you appraised of further updates.
"While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19."
Both Hudson and PCA stated that no identifying information would be released about the individuals who tested positive for privacy reasons.
Both schools asked that students, parents and staff closely monitor their health and contact a health provider immediately if they experience one of the COVID-19 symptoms:
* Fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit
* Loss of taste or smell
* Cough
* Fatigue
* Chills
* Congestion or runny nose
* Significant muscle pain or ache
* Nausea
* Difficulty breathing
* Shortness of breath
* Headache
* Sore throat
* Shaking or exaggerated shivering
* Diarrhea
* Vomiting
For more information, contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District at 630-8500.
