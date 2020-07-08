The Lufkin City Council established a community program to provide resources to individuals infected with COVID-19 to make it easier for them to stay at home.
“This may seem like a very minor thing, but it’s a very significant thing,” interim city manager Bruce Green said. “We’re realizing that often people do not receive enough information, they do not know what to do when they’re getting a positive test.”
The Community Para Medicine Program will utilize the Lufkin Fire Department and CARES Act funding to help infected people with chores such as picking up their groceries or medications and working with utility companies to make sure those people have their basic needs covered.
The person will still need to pay for their groceries, medications or bills, but the department can help ensure that they have what they need and can be connected.
“We’ll pick them up and leave them at your front door,” fire chief Jesse Moody said.
The fire department will provide a packet to educate those infected on the importance of remaining in quarantine and establish a connection with that person to make sure they have what they need.
The department can also conduct telemedicine calls between the patient and hospital of their choice to eliminate emergency room exposures while they wait.
“We realized there was a need for a service so that people could live day-to-day without infecting other people,” Moody said.
“If it’s a single person, or a person with no local family, then they have no one to help them out,” Moody said. “So basically we’re just trying to be a helping hand to that person and at the same time, to educate that person.”
Moody said that he's had no shortage of volunteers from his staff. Regardless of rank in emergency management, many have stepped up to the plate to take on the work. This work will be done in their scheduled off time, but they will be paid overtime for this work using money from the CARES Act.
Moody wanted to start this program to counter the “serious growth of COVID-19 cases in Lufkin and Angelina County.” In recent weeks the Angelina County & Cities Health District has reported a dramatic increase in cases throughout the county with an active caseload of more than 400 people, not including the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility in Diboll.
Moody believes that by educating the ill and finding a way to ensure they stay home and don’t infect others while handling their basic needs, the number of new cases will drop.
“The focus of the program will be in educating the positive patients on how to avoid spreading the illness,” a letter Moody wrote to city officials read.
“We will do this by establishing a temporary relationship with the patient and encouraging them to stay home. We will make it easier for them to stay home by doing everyday chores for them that would cause the public to be exposed if they are performed when the patient is infectious.”
He said it is easier to affect the behavior of a few hundred people than the nearly 100,000 residents in Angelina County. He believes that if help is given to those who are ill, and it makes it easier for them to remain in quarantine, life can begin going back to normal.
And while he advocates for wearing a mask, he recognizes that they’re not fail-safe.
“While staff supports such things as what the governor has done and wearing a mask, we realize that’s only a small part of this,” Green said. “The real benefit is for people to stay at home.”
