The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported nine new cases and 12 new probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday night.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 3,051 and the total active cases to 570, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way: People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported 2,214 positive tests and 446 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County on Wednesday. The health district did not list recoveries; Shaw said it’s not feasible to calculate that on a local level.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,205 positive cases, 84 fatalities, 2,017 recoveries and 104 active cases in the county on Wednesday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council said COVID-19 patients take up 13.3% of general and intensive care unit beds in Angelina County. It listed six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and no suspected cases. It also lists 22 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with no suspected cases.
There are three COVID patients being ventilated and 27 ventilators available.
The coronavirus census shows the number of patients cared for in general isolation beds in Angelina County hospitals has been growing since the middle of September, SETRAC data shows. Those in the ICU have remained consistent with small spikes every few weeks.
The SETRAC data showed a general decline in hospitalized cases from late July and early August but those have begun to increase again from the early September lows.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one active offender case, 262 recovered offender cases, nine active employee cases and 45 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility on Wednesday. One offender is in medical isolation and none are on medical restriction.
The TDCJ also reported 20 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported one active offender case and 38 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. It lists no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases. No one is one medical restriction or isolation and the unit is no longer on lockdown.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
That data shows 5,725 cumulative positive student cases and 4,132 positive staff cases. However, the state is clear that that data ends in the last week of September. New information has not been posted since Sept. 27.
Lufkin ISD rolled out an online daily COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The dashboard will be updated daily with the numbers of students and staff who are currently quarantined or reported positive for the coronavirus and can be accessed at sites.google.com/lufkinisd.org/covid-tracking/home.
There was one new positive case among students and none among staff on Wednesday. There were 164 students and 16 staff members in isolation or under quarantine.
Statewide, the DSHS on Wednesday reported 777,556 positive cases, 16,230 deaths, an estimated 692,123 recoveries and an estimated 70,813 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 3,776 new daily cases and 119 new deaths, Wednesday. A total of 6,664,440 molecular tests had been conducted as of Tuesday.
The true number of cases statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
