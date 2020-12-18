Lufkin’s two hospitals will continue to perform elective procedures even though the percentage of COVID-19 patients in Deep East Texas hospitals has remained above 15% for the last seven days.
Executive order GA-31, which orders hospitals to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary, has a provision to allow hospitals to continue those surgeries if they do not impede the hospital’s ability to care for coronavirus patients.
St. Luke’s Health-Memorial president and CEO Monte Bostwick is confident in the hospital’s ability to continue those services, but said they will check in with staff daily to ensure their emergency patients are covered.
“We’re going to honor the executive order. We’ve already deployed the resources and oversight to evaluate, ‘Where are we today?’ based on our ability to take care of COVID patients along with other critically ill patients,” he said.
“That changes and fluctuates every day as far as how many we have and volume, but our abilities to evaluate that on a day-to-day basis is something we’ve already deployed and actually it’s something we did back in the July area, as well.”
Drew Emery, CEO of Woodland Heights Medical Center, offered a similar explanation, saying they have the capacity to hospitalize additional patients for their needs whether COVID-related or not.
“We continue to take proactive steps to prepare for the protection of patients, our caregivers and the community, and have COVID-19 lab test kits, PPE supplies, medication inventories and other supplies to care for our current patients and those who may come in the future,” he said.
The COVID census in Angelina County hospitals dropped for the second day in a row on Thursday, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. It dropped from 23.38% to 19.71% from Wednesday to Thursday.
The census dropped for Trauma Service Area-H, as well, though not to quite as low of a rate. From Wednesday to Thursday, that rate dropped from 24.42% to 22.62%.
“While we’ve been preparing for the surge, this is a serious situation,” Emery said. “We urge the community to continue to follow CDC-recommended masking and social distancing measures.”
Bostwick defined the different classifications of surgeries to give patients a better understanding of what issues are on the table.
Surgeries are typically classified as: emergent, things that come up randomly that need to be addressed immediately; urgent, an issue that must be resolved soon but does not have to be resolved immediately; and elective, an issue that doesn’t fit into the other two categories but affects a person’s quality of life and can, if not treated, result in larger concerns, he said.
The elective procedures are mostly done in outpatient centers and would not impact how the hospital manages inpatient services, like what COVID-19 patients would utilize, according to Bostwick.
“In that end, our abilities to continue to perform elective surgeries is very good,” he said. “It goes back to, I think the governor wants to ensure every hospital’s ability to take care of the COVID population in their community.”
St. Luke’s will obviously continue to serve urgent and emergent patients, Bostwick said. But they also don’t want to discourage patients from getting in to see a doctor if there is an issue that has potential to get worse, he said.
“Delaying care can sometimes make things even worse,” he said.
If either hospital realizes it will not be able to perform surgeries because of the sheer number of emergent and urgent issues at hand, it will contact the appropriate physician and let them work out an alternative with the patient.
“Both physicians and our staff communicate with our patients as there are any changes to scheduled procedures,” Emery said.
While there may always be the potential, Bostwick did not expect any day-of surgeries, elective or otherwise, to be affected if the hospital is filled up, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.