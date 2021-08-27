The Angelina County & Cities Health District listed 313 new positive or probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday on Friday afternoon.
The county on Friday had seen a total of 11,155 confirmed COVID-19 cases — about 12.8% of the county’s population when compared to recent census data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Texas Department of State Health Services listed two new fatalities related to the virus since the last update. The latest fatality was listed as happening Tuesday.
There had been 303 coronavirus-related fatalities by Friday since the death of Maria Hernandez, the county’s first fatality, in May 2020. Nearly 3% of the county’s known cases have died.
An estimated 1,170 Angelina County residents were actively fighting the virus Friday, according to the state.
Of those, 75 were in a local hospital Thursday, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. Thirteen new people infected with COVID-19 checked into the hospital, as was reported Friday.
There were 37 in the intensive care unit and 39 in general isolation, according to the Friday report. This is a slight increase from the dip reported on Thursday, but is still fewer than the numbers of people seen over last weekend and the beginning of this week.
The number of vaccinations administered the week of Aug. 23 continues to grow as the county heads into the weekend. By Friday afternoon, 1,026 vaccinations had been administered.
The increased interest in vaccinations has been evident in the last few weeks, as more than 1,000 people each week since July 26 have received shots. There had been 62,666 doses administered in the county by Friday, and 29,502 people fully vaccinated.
The number of 12- to 15-year-olds being vaccinated in the county is growing. There were 1,123 kids given at least one dose by Friday.
The largest age group for vaccinations continues to be 16- to 49-year-olds with 13,506 people who’ve received at least one shot.
