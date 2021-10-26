The Angelina County & Cities Health District has started offering Moderna COVID-19 booster shots at 503 Hill St.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 8-11 a.m. Friday.
Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be made by calling the COVID Call Center at 630-8500.
“We are excited to continue the great work of providing COVID vaccine for East Texans,’’ health district administrator Sharon Shaw said.
“All the folks who received their Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the convention center in the early months of 2021 are now eligible to receive their booster shot.”
Parking is available on the south side of the health district building. Residents should enter through the south entrance, where they will be greeted by COVID registration staff to get signed in.
Residents need to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card and are encouraged to wear a mask.
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series, according to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
■ 65 years and older.
■ Age 18-plus who live in long-term care settings.
■ Age 18-plus who have underlying medical conditions.
■ Age 18-plus who work or live in high-risk settings.
“Come see us at the health district and we will get your COVID booster taken care of,” Shaw said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.