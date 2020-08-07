Texas’ Freestanding Emergency Rooms were granted access to care for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries during the COVID-19 public health emergency by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“Under President Trump’s leadership, CMS is taking historic steps to leverage new resources in the ongoing war against COVID-19,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a press release.
“Expanding the number of providers available to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries eases some of the burden shouldered by traditional hospitals and allows the health care system to treat more patients at a time when capacity is often limited. We must leave no stone unturned as we seek to bolster the health care system during this unprecedented crisis.”
This order allows Lufkin’s freestanding emergency room, Hope ER, to begin taking on additional patients, especially those living along U.S. Highway 69 south where the facility is located.
“I believe it’s a good boost to the health care of our vulnerable population in this area,” Dr. Olufemi Oladele-Ajose, a board-certified internist and head doctor at Hope ER, said.
And since this order, the facility has been able to help more people, although the increase in patients has been more of a trickle than a stream, he said.
Oladele-Ajose believes there are many people in the community who could benefit from an additional site because it can help to reduce wait times and improve access, he said. This is especially important with the number of COVID-19 patients utilizing hospital services.
“If any time the hospitals are already filled with COVID-19 patients, they have another place to go,” he said. “It’s a good alternative for them.”
The facility has six rooms and is fully operational, his wife, Dr. Olubunmi Oladele-Ajose, the ER administrator and a doctor of physical therapy, said. What little they are incapable of doing at their facility can be done at Woodland Heights, with whom they have a very close working relationship.
“Giving Medicare patients access to freestanding ERs in an emergency is going to save lives and we are so thankful to lawmakers like Rep. Jodey Arrington and Sen. Ted Cruz for advocating that FECs be allowed to provide emergency care for everyone in our communities, not just privately insured Texans, during this pandemic when our services are needed most,” Brad Shields, executive director for the Texas Association of Freestanding Emergency Centers, also said in a press release.
“We hope FECs’ eligibility to serve elderly and vulnerable Medicare and Medicaid patients goes beyond the current health crisis and becomes a permanent emergency care solution.”
