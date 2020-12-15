Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations may spell tighter restrictions for Deep East Texas counties over the next few weeks into the holiday seasons.
Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders allowing restaurants, retailers and offices to open to 75%, hospitals to resume elective surgeries and nursing homes to open to visitors under certain conditions were allowed to counties only if they stayed out of the "danger zone."
Angelina County along with others in the Deep East Texas region, including Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler, have been above 15% COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven straight days.
County Judge Don Lymbery said he could not comment on much until Wednesday, but he said from the looks of things, the region is likely headed for the rollbacks.
He said the county will be in talks with the city of Lufkin and the Angelina County & Cities Health District Wednesday and they will release a joint statement with detailed information about their response.
Bars will also be forced to close under these orders.
Fox4 reported on Dec. 4 that after seven straight days of more than 15% of COVID-19 patient hospitalizations in the North Texas region, businesses would soon be forced to further limit their capacity or temporarily close down as the reopening rollbacks took effect.
The North Texas leaders would get a letter from the state informing them of some rollbacks of Abbott's phased reopenings, according to the story. Elective surgeries would again be suspended. Restaurants, retail stores and gyms would be forced to reduce capacity to 50%, and bars would be forced to close.
The 15% threshold equated to 2,400 people in North Texas hospitals.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Committee reported Tuesday that Angelina County had a COVID-19 hospitalization census of 24.77% with 33 COVID-19 patients in the general population and 20 in the ICU.
The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office posted a letter from the DSHS to County Judge Greg Sowell stating that Trauma Service Area H, Deep East Texas, had exceeded the COVID-19 patient hospital capacity of 15% for seven consecutive days.
The letter states that executive order GA-32 allows counties in TSAs with high hospitalizations to choose to operate at 75% capacity if the county has fewer than 30 cases reported over the last 14 days and the county judge submits an attestation to DSHS.
However, Angelina County has had more than 30 cases reported in the last 14 days.
A release from the Nacogdoches Emergency Management Office said Nacogdoches County is now under the orders to roll back, and residents are encouraged to practice good hygiene, wear facial coverings, follow social distancing protocols and limit social gatherings outside of immediate households.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission map listing the counties in which bars that don't qualify as restaurants can operate no longer includes Angelina County.
The first dose of a coronavirus vaccine arrived in Texas on Monday, and the Texas Department of State Health Services said 19,500 doses of the vaccine were headed to four sites in Texas: MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Wellness 360 at UT Health San Antonio and UT Health Austin's Dell Medical School.
Top health officials in Austin warned Tuesday that Christmas and New Year's are likely to be grim as dozens and dozens of cases continue to pile up, many thanks to Thanksgiving travel and gatherings, said Dr. Mark Escott, Austin's interim health authority, in an Associated Press article.
"This is going to be a memorable Christmas for folks for the wrong reasons," Escott said. "We are going to see unprecedented levels of cases and deaths in this community between now and the end of January if we don't take action right now."
Texas has reported more than 24,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That's the second highest total number of deaths for any state in the country.
One in every 292 people in Texas tested positive in the past week.
Since Abbott announced the 15% threshold, it has become the subject of some scrutiny, according to a Texas Tribune article. He initially defined the threshold as 15% of "all hospitalized patients" in a region but later changed it to 15% of "total hospital capacity" (i.e. total beds) in a region.
Some hospital administrators in parts of Texas that have seen the most infections say that redefinition is problematic.
“They’re assuming that all those licensed beds can somehow be utilized for a COVID-19 surge, and that’s simply not true,” Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, said last month during a coronavirus briefing for the city of Amarillo. “By using that number, that overestimates our capacity to handle COVID-19 patients.”
