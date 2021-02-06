The Kiwanis Club will host its annual Scripps Spelling Bee on Feb. 6 at Lufkin High School.
Zone 7 of the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee will be at 9 a.m. with participants from a number of schools in the region consisting of Angelina, Nacogdoches, Houston, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby counties.
The Kiwanis Club has sponsored this event for more than 50 years, so it is near and dear to their hearts, especially as the organization’s motto is “Serving the Children of the World,” co-chair Carol Riggs said.
“This is a tradition that’s been going on for a really long time, and we want to carry on that tradition, but anything that can be done for students to find ways to participate and become interested in learning is important,” she said. “We have students that this is what they look forward to every year. You may have sports kids, you may have music kids, you may have other kinds of activities, but for some kids, this is their thing.”
Other organizations support the other areas of interest, which are also important, but this is an opportunity for Kiwanis Club to make sure the students who are into spelling are taken care of.
“They learn a lot of things — language of origin, how to tell by saying the word what language it might be from — they learn a lot of things in their study,” Riggs said. “It’s not just being able to spell words. It’s a whole lot more than that.”
Houston Public Media will hold its virtual bee on March 9, the last step for spellers from the area to advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in late May.
Typically, the bee also includes team competitions for grades K-5 and 6-8. However, they were canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We had over 100 kids there last year,” Riggs said. “There was just no way that could happen. We made that decision very early on because it is just chaos. It’s just simply the number of people that would have been there.”
The bee will be videoed by LHS teacher Mike McHaney and his students and will be broadcast on the city of Lufkin’s KLTY Channel 15 in the near future. Riggs said to watch the city of Lufkin’s website for the schedule.
