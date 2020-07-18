Central ISD served hundreds of community members at a food distribution Friday provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.
“With everything going on and our community being a little more rural and away from town, we wanted to try to break down as many barriers as we could,” Superintendent Justin Risner said. “The logistics of where we’re located and traveling into town, we wanted to be able to provide something that would be a little closer, so people wouldn’t have to spend the gas money and time going into town.”
The program was offered to districts across the state who could opt-in to serve food to communities through local vendors. Central ISD opted to be a part of the program and began by providing gallons of milk.
The distribution grew on Friday with 20 pallets and 1,400 boxes of produce, and the district hopes to add meat products to the list in addition to asking for more milk, as they gave out all 208 gallons within minutes of starting the distribution.
“I just wanted to help out the community. That was really my whole point,” Food Service Director Heather Brink said. “It’s a scary time. Everyone’s struggling in their own way. I just wanted to help.”
The Central ISD child nutrition team and maintenance department volunteered their time to help out with the distribution.
“It’s fantastic that they’re here,” Risner said. “We’ve opened this up to the Central community. We’re not that worried if you have some kids here. We’re not asking. If you’re in need and you come through the line, you’re going to get a box or two.”
Yesenia Deltoro said she and her family appreciated the food distribution because she does not have a job right now, and the pandemic has made it very hard to find one.
“It’s very helpful to have this support, so I can at least give (my family) something to eat in this hard time,” Deltoro said.
Shavaughn Baines said the support means a lot to her and her family. She works in the food industry, and her hours have been cut because of the pandemic.
She said she would not be sending her kids back to in-person school this year because her son has an active allergy disease that prevents him from wearing a face mask, but she would be doing virtual learning through the district.
“I love Central,” Baines said. “Both of my kids go to Central, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.