The news came like a kick in the crotch.
Our Roadrunner athletics teams will be sitting out the next academic year because of the current pandemic.
For more than 14 years, our programs have been a big part of my life — and a major source of joy on my end. Our coaches may as well be my own family members. I’ve loved the daily interaction with student athletes, whether it was in the classroom, around the campus or during their games. I’ve ridden the buses with those kids. I’ve sat in the bleachers with parents and grandparents. I’ve hung out in the hotel lobbies with moms and dads after big tournament games. We follow each other on social media — even players and families from seasons long gone.
Heck, I don’t follow professional sports as much as I do our own teams, simply because the relationships mean even more to me than the games.
Yes, covering our sports is part of my job. But the job description itself makes it feel as if I’m not actually working for a living. I have way too much fun to think of it as “work.”
Now, I have to process the idea of an entire year without it. My old, cold heart is broken for everyone involved. I hurt for our coaches, who work their tails off all year long to recruit and teach those youngsters. I’m for sure hurting for those players.
And still, I’m convinced it’s the right decision.
First, I’m 100% behind keeping those kids safe. With the current COVID-19 numbers climbing higher both in our state and nationwide, there’s simply no way anyone can believe things are going to get better any time soon. Sure, outside sports such as soccer, baseball and softball seemingly are safer than indoor sports, and if the games were the only consideration, I’d feel a lot better.
But the virus isn’t just hanging out in stadiums or gyms. Those kids are going to be riding together on buses to out-of-town games — sometimes to areas suffering extremely high COVID numbers. Ever ridden a team bus? They’re pretty cramped. One can smell what everyone else had for dinner just because they’re breathing.
The players are going to visit other locker rooms. They’re going to compete against other kids, increasing even more the risks of exposure. One of the rules for competing states teams have to check players’ temperatures before allowing them back on the bus to return home. Any kid with a fever can’t board the bus. So how is he or she supposed to get home? Small colleges can’t afford to hire even more transportation for such scenarios.
After the games, the players will return to the campus and their dorms. You really think any kid is going to practice social distancing in a dorm setting? You really think a young person — especially one living far from home — who has been exposed is going to isolate himself or herself to help decrease the risk of spreading a virus to the immediate surroundings? Even if he or she tried, it would be a miserable existence. They’re already homesick.
Additionally, the proposed protocols aren’t necessarily feasible for everyone. Major college and university programs around the country are struggling with the financial aspects. In the past two weeks, such conferences as the Ivy League, the SWAC and the MEAC have begun canceling sports for the year. Trinity University in San Antonio recently suspended its programs until 2021. Stanford University was forced to disband completely 11 different sports. Several JUCO programs in different states also have decided they just can’t make the seasons work this year. They cite safety and financial concerns as the primary reasons.
Many of those are athletics programs with far more financial resources available. Even the professional leagues are spending millions just trying to offer abbreviated seasons, and they, too, are seeing players testing positive. If they can’t afford to guarantee the required safety measures, what chance does a small community college have? No one has a solid answer as to how colleges can guarantee protection no matter the cost — mostly because at this point, there really isn’t an answer. When experts in epidemiology are struggling to pin down absolutes, there’s no reason to expect anyone else to have a solid solution.
But couldn’t AC wait to see what happens in the spring? Programs in our own conference are doing so. Why make the decision now?
The statewide numbers haven’t shown a single indication of slowing down one bit. The numbers keep climbing every single day. “Hoping” for better results in the spring is a luxury — and a doubtful one, in my opinion. I’m convinced other programs everywhere are going to have to shut down the same way.
Just a few weeks ago, football programs attempted to hold summer practices, only to experience a slew of positive tests. Personally, I feel it’s better to make this decision now rather than having to send kids (especially exposed students) back home within a matter of days. Calling it early also allows players time to find another place to play, if they choose to do so. Again, my own feeling is that wherever they go, they’re going to get the same bad news in a matter of months.
Giving kids the bad news now at least gives them a shot at retaining some of their eligibility.
Any time I meet one of our incoming athletes, I introduce myself as our sports information director. I joke that my job “is to make them famous.” I love writing — OK, bragging — about our players and coaches. I’m by far one of their biggest fans.
However, I’m also a dad who’s lost a child. She, too, was a college student. I wouldn’t wish such pain on anyone.
What I do not want to write is a story about a kid we’ve lost because of this virus. Back in April, a young baseball player in Colorado died of coronavirus. The young man was a healthy 21-year old, and someone had to write his story. I think having to write such words about one of our AC kids would nearly kill me.
We keep using numbers to track the effects of COVID-19. Some use the numbers to minimize the alarm. Low mortality percentages (“Only 0.26 % die!”) don’t sound so bad, right?
But I don’t know percentages. I know names — every single player. I know the kids and their families.
If this measure protects the kids and gives us a real shot at returning next year, I’ll suck it up and accept it.
Losing our seasons hurts me to the bone.
I’ll take that over losing a single kid any day.
