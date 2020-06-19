The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees addressed announcements made Thursday morning by Gov. Greg Abbott about school reopening in the fall during a regular meeting Thursday evening.
Abbott announced to state lawmakers on a conference call that schools would be reopening in the fall after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close during the second half of the spring semester.
“It will be safe for Texas public school students, teachers and staff to return to school campuses for in-person instruction this fall. But there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in a statement to the Texas Tribune.
Pamela McClain, a representative of the Lufkin branch of the NAACP, asked several questions of the board about the possibility that the school will close again because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing the gap of learning caused by previous school closures because of the pandemic, what money went to the school to help with COVID-19 efforts and where that money went, a Texas Education Agency waiver about notifying parents about student failure and more.
Most of McClain’s questions were addressed in the board meeting because they were on the agenda previously.
Superintendent Lynn Torres said the governor’s statement said nothing about the conditions under which the schools would be allowed to reopen, but they are hoping for more information in a meeting with Morath at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“We know schools will open, that’s a given, but under what kind of criteria and limitations and social distancing and those things are we going to be required to do?” Torres said.
The district has come up with several possible plans, and they have released a survey to parents in English and Spanish available at their website: lufkinisd.org. More than 2,000 parents have already taken the survey and have given their opinion on the best option for returning to school.
“I do anticipate that there’s going to be some fear in parents about whether or not they send their students back, so we’re being told that we have to provide measures for them to be able to stay at home if they have the means to stay at home,” Torres said. “I think you’ll have a combination, kind of a hybrid model where people who do have internet and kids could stay home and those who don’t could come face-to-face.”
It may not be possible to close the gap of knowledge in students from the closures in one year, Torres said. However, she said everyone at the division of instruction and the district education center has been meeting with small groups of teachers to compact curriculum for 2020-21 to include a backloading of concepts missed in the last nine weeks of 2019-20.
“I know we have to give the STAAR test this coming year, but it would help us a lot if we could have a bye from accountability and we could use that STAAR test as a measure of growth or regression,” Torres said.
The TEA is also providing a beginning of the year assessment that the district plans on taking, and they will use that as a benchmark to see what topics they need to integrate more into the school year.
Torres said districts have also been told there will be closures in the fall, and the districts will be responsible for making up any time lost during those closures. She said the closures will depend on the spread of the virus and may end up isolated to individual campuses.
“We are looking for ways to provide for that,” she said. “We are not in essence planning to change the calendar. What we might do to the calendar is at least notify parents that there is a possibility that the two weeks immediately after school leading up until June 4 might have to be used for makeup times because we will be responsible for accounting for the 75,600 minutes that is required by law.”
There is some cushion time on every campus that might help, but those days may have to be used for other purposes like bad weather. Currently, school is planned to begin on Aug. 13 for students and Aug. 3 for teachers.
As far as funds allotted for COVID-19 efforts, Torres said funds were allotted by the federal government, but as soon as Lufkin ISD found out how much they were allotted, they were informed that the governor and TEA were going to keep 95% of those funds at the state level and use that to pay districts the average daily attendance they owe for the last nine weeks of school.
“While we might have been slated to get $1.5 million, 95% of that is being taken up on money that the state is not sending us,” Torres said. “If anybody has a voice and would like to express their displeasure at that, I would direct their comments to TEA.”
Out of that 5%, districts will be required to share about $266 per student with private schools, Torres said.
The board approved the submission of a TEA waiver regarding parent notice requirements for students at risk of failure of the STAAR Test. Torres said districts are required by law to notify parents if students fail their first attempt at the STAAR Test to promote them to the next grade (fifth-grade and eight-grade students) so they can receive intervention before their next attempt.
However, the 2020 STAAR Test was canceled because of the pandemic, so the waiver moves this responsibility to August, which Torres said will be based on the beginning of the year assessment.
The board also approved a contract with Pentagon Communications to provide radio broadcast coverage for Lufkin Panther sports events and the district investment policy CDA(LOCAL) that establishes chief financial officer Charlotte Bynum as the investment officer.
There were no changes to the contract or the policy from last year.
The board also released a statement regarding recent social tensions surrounding the death of George Floyd and other black Americans. The statement re-affirmed the district’s “commitment to racial equality, civil rights, equal opportunity and the continued support of our students reaching their highest potential.”
According to the statement, the district is continuing to critically reflect on its policies and practices to ensure they eliminate any barriers or biases.
“This includes striving to provide the best education for all students, particularly to those who have been historically marginalized and discriminated against,” the statement reads. “Additionally, we want to ensure that we prepare our students to effectively engage in the democratic process, focus on the continuous improvement of our community and to develop a shared vision of society where everyone’s values and ideals are incorporated and all people, but especially black Americans and other marginalized communities, feel supported and affirmed.”
