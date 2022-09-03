The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently authorized updated COVID-19 booster vaccines, with doses expected to begin shipping to Texas over the next few days.

The updated “bivalent” vaccines are different from earlier versions because they are designed to protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, which is responsible for more than 99% of the COVID cases in Texas over the past month, according to Sharon Shaw, administrator of the Angelina County & Cities Health District.

Kayley Fraze’s email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.