The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently authorized updated COVID-19 booster vaccines, with doses expected to begin shipping to Texas over the next few days.
The updated “bivalent” vaccines are different from earlier versions because they are designed to protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, which is responsible for more than 99% of the COVID cases in Texas over the past month, according to Sharon Shaw, administrator of the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The health district expects to receive its initial allocations of both Pfizer and Moderna late next week and will begin administering the COVID-19 booster vaccines soon thereafter, Shaw said.
“We are proud to be able to meet the vaccine needs of our community,” she said.
The CDC has allocated approximately 900,000 doses of the updated boosters to Texas, including 502,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 192,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for order by health care providers. Another 200,000 doses will be available through large retail pharmacies including H-E-B, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
The boosters are a single dose that use the same mRNA technology as the original Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and they will be available in many of the same locations.
The updated Pfizer booster is authorized for people at least 12 years of age, and the Moderna booster is for people 18 and older.
Individuals can receive the updated booster as long as it has been at least two months since they completed any primary COVID-19 vaccine series or gotten a previous booster. The health district recommends individuals speak with their healthcare providers about the best timing for them to receive the booster.
Approximately 47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Texas since they first became available in late 2020. Eighteen million people have been fully vaccinated, and 7.4 million have gotten at least one previous booster.
The health district has administered more than 38,000 COVID-19 vaccines since January 2021 and encourages everyone to take advantage of this updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting the current Omicron variant, Shaw said.
“ACCHD encourages East Texans to get this new COVID-19 booster as it protects against the current strain of the virus,” she said. “Get protected, protect those around you and those you love from illness and possible complications associated with COVID.”
The health district is open Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
