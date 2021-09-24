More than a year later, we continue to battle COVID-19. While the hospital is here to care for those severe cases, many are able to fight the coronavirus at home. With that, I wanted to share some things that you can do to manage your COVID-19 symptoms at home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention make the following recommendations:
1. Stay home except to get medical care.
2. Monitor your symptoms carefully. If your symptoms get worse, call your health care provider immediately.
3. Get rest and stay hydrated.
4. If you have a medical appointment, call the health care provider ahead of time and tell them you have or may have COVID-19.
5. For medical emergencies, call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that you have or may have COVID-19.
6. Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow.
7. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
8. As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Also, you should use a separate bathroom, if available. If you need to be around other people in or outside of the home, wear a mask.
9. Avoid sharing personal items with other people in your household, like dishes, towels and bedding.
10. Clean all surfaces that are touched often, like counters, tabletops and doorknobs. Use household cleaning sprays or wipes according to the label instructions.
Additionally, here are other tips from Dr. Jake Brown, our emergency department physician director, that may help to keep you out of the hospital:
■ Daily vitamins Zinc, Vitamin B and potassium
■ Deep breathing and walking
■ Lie on your stomach for 30-120 minutes a few times per day
■ Take a medication to thin mucus in your lungs
■ Obtain a home pulse oximeter if you feel short of breath. Oxygen levels consistently below 90% indicate a need to seek hospital care
While the COVID-19 vaccine remains the most effective prevention of contracting the virus, I hope these recommendations help those of you fighting the disease at home.
