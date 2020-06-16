While the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide continues to climb, Gov. Greg Abbott told KYTX television in Tyler on Friday that there’s “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state” due to the availability of hospital beds for anybody who gets ill.
On Friday, the number of patients hospitalized in Texas who are confirmed to have the coronavirus increased to a record high of 2,166. That came after three days of record highs last week, reaching 2,153 hospitalized patients Wednesday before a one-day dip Thursday to 2,008. On Saturday, the state broke another record with 2,242 hospitalized patients.
Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new daily confirmed cases of the virus also continues to climb statewide.
Locally, Angelina County saw an increase of 22 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases reported in the county to 331. Seems Lufkin has beaten Nacogdoches once again — only this time in a rivalry we want no part of. Our neighbors to the north saw four new cases over the weekend to bring its total to 314.
With the recent uptick in cases come rumors that some East Texas counties might be reinstating stay-at-home orders and that some local businesses might have to curtail operations or close once again. Those spreading these rumors aren’t paying attention to what’s going on in Austin and how that’s playing out across the state. We don’t believe for a second that Abbott is going to reverse course on reopening the state. And County Judge Don Lymbery on Monday shot down any notion that the state might be shutting down again.
“It’s what the governor says — he’s driving the train right now,” Lymbery said. “He’s the one that’s opening up this stuff in stages right now and there’s nothing coming out of the governor’s office that we’re doing anything but opening up more.”
Asked about positive test numbers Friday, Abbott said he’s “concerned, but not alarmed,” noting that testing has gone up across the state and that increased testing efforts in prisons and other high-risk areas are helping drive the higher numbers, according to a Texas Tribune article.
Lymbery echoed those sentiments, noting the 223 active cases at the Duncan Unit correctional facility in Diboll and the recent rash of cases at Pilgrim’s Pride in Lufkin, in addition to the increased testing.
But Lymbery did note that the last time the National Guard was in town for testing, less than 40 people showed up to be tested. And of those 40, there were very few positives, he said.
“We ought to be on the top side of it, hopefully, and it ought to be reducing.”
We hope he’s right, and we believe he is. But we can’t let our guard down now.
One of the reasons our county has done as well as it has is through the diligence of our nursing homes and the Lufkin State Supported Living Center, which Lymbery praised as having “really been taking care of business.”
But as the reopening of businesses throughout the state continues, so too does the opportunity for the virus to spread. On Friday, restaurants were allowed to begin operating at 75% capacity and almost all businesses can operate at 50% capacity. And while we’re not going to name any names, some of our local businesses are doing a far better job than others at following the guidelines set forth by the state to protect us. So caveat emptor.
The number of available beds in Texas hospitals is seen as a key gauge for the state’s ability to handle a potential surge in coronavirus cases, and the hospitalization rate is a benchmark Abbott said he’s closely monitoring. That number has trended slowly downward since April and was just over 8% on Friday.
So while the number of people hospitalized with the virus has climbed, state officials and local hospital leaders have expressed confidence in their capacities. But in a television interview with WOAI in San Antonio, Abbott urged people to continue to take precautions.
“There is this need, however, and that is, every single one of your viewers, they have the total ability themselves to make sure they do not get COVID-19,” he said. “It is their choice about whether or not they are gonna go out and congregate with others or go to a store, whatever it is they may want to do. It is incumbent upon every individual in Texas to make sure that they are doing all they can not to get or transmit COVID-19 as we do open up the economy. You have your own control of whether or not you will be getting this disease.”
David Lakey, the state’s former top public health official, echoed those comments in the Tribune article, saying that if members of the public avoid crowded areas, wash their hands and wear masks, then governments and businesses will be able to proceed with reopening. Abbott has encouraged the wearing of masks but prevented local authorities from implementing orders that impose fines for not wearing them.
“If we don’t do those things, then, at some time, they may need to take a step backwards,” Lakey said.
Let’s take care of our health, the health of those around us, and the health of our local businesses and local economy by making sure that doesn’t happen. Mask up, be safe and remember: We’re not out of the woods yet.
The state will be offering another round of testing outside the Pitser Garrison Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. To register for testing, call (512) 883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
