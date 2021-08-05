The delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in East Texas, health district administrator Sharon Shaw said.
The delta variant is the most aggressive and contagious form of COVID-19, she said, adding that it’s responsible for more than 80% of all new cases across the United States.
“New outbreaks of COVID-19 have been confirmed in area businesses, health care entities, food establishments, day care settings,” she said. “We are seeing double-digit increases every day.”
Positive case trends over the last seven days show Angelina County is up 260 cases, Polk County is up by 183 cases and San Augustine County has seen 23 new cases, according to data from the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
“We are very concerned with our kids and teachers and school personnel going back to school in this rapid-spread environment,” Shaw said. “Everyone should put on their mask when going to work, to school, to shop and to worship.”
The delta variant has been classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a “variant of concern,” which means it is a variant for which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, as well as more severe disease-increased hospitalizations or deaths.
According to the CDC, these variants also seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.
The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission to reduce the risk of being infected with the delta variant and possibly spreading it to others due to the variant’s ability to spread.
Current CDC information says that while the vaccine does help to prevent hospitalization and death, breakthrough infection in fully vaccinated people is possible.
“Everyone needs to get vaccinated for COVID-19,’’ Shaw said. ‘‘Comprehensive vaccination will reduce the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the likelihood of future development of variants. The vaccine is available at a variety of pharmacies and at the Angelina County & Cities Health District.”
Call the health district’s Coronavirus Call Center at 630-9500 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.