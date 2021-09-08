The Texas Department of State Health Services reported two additional Angelina County fatalities related to COVID-19 sometime between its Sunday and Tuesday update.
The total number of fatalities since Maria Hernandez’s passing in May 2020 is 320 people. There have been 13 fatalities in Angelina County since Aug. 31, which averages at almost two coronavirus-related fatalities each day this month.
The state is reporting an estimated 1,242 active cases in Angelina County, but its data reflects the Angelina County & Cities Health District’s data, which as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday hadn’t been updated since Sept. 1.
The health district reported 11,621 confirmed cases, either positive or probable, since the start of the pandemic.
Schools across the county are reporting coronavirus cases and have instituted paid leave for teachers, while several have issued mask mandates to combat the rising infection levels.
Nineteen people with COVID-19 were reported to have checked in Sept. 6 by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. There were six new coronavirus admissions reported Sept. 7.
The number of people in the hospital with the coronavirus has remained in the 70s, though numbers fluctuate in general isolation and the intensive care unit.
SETRAC data showed 42 cases in the ICU Tuesday, up from the 39 reported Monday, and 35 in general isolation Tuesday, down from the 36 reported Monday.
There were 37 people vaccinated in Angelina County by Tuesday for the week beginning Sept. 6, according to state data. There were 1,731 people vaccinated by the end of the week beginning Aug. 30.
A total of 65,276 doses had been administered in Angelina County by Tuesday, 30,891 people were fully vaccinated and 37,094 have had at least one dose.
Vaccinations in the youngest age range, between 12 and 15 years, grow consistently. There were 780 people in that age range fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.
