Several East Texas nonprofits will be receiving more than $74,000 in funding secured by the Angelina County Emergency Food and Shelter Board.
Of the total, $30,636 was from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement area food and shelter programs in the county. The other $43,678 was allocated in conjunction with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“The amount given was directly related to the average number of unemployed individuals for the time period of April 2019 through March 2020,” said Michelle Briley, chairwoman of the board. “The funds were to be allocated to the neediest areas to provide a fast response to needs.”
The funds could only be used to supplement or expand ongoing efforts, nothing new. The Angelina County Emergency Food and Shelter Board took applications and distributed the money locally, but the money will be received from the government.
Nonprofits submitted applications to the board, and the board is giving the funding to: the Women’s Shelter of East Texas, Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, the Salvation Army, J.D.’s Center of Hope and the Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas.
Capt. Jennifer Phillips said the funds given to the Salvation Army will go toward rental assistance, food assistance and utility assistance.
“We’re very excited to be able to help people who are in need; that’s part of our mission to meet human needs in Jesus’ name without discrimination,” Phillips said.
Particularly, Phillips said they are thankful to the board for coming together on short notice and putting so much work into securing this grant for Angelina County.
Briley said this is the 37th year the federal program has been in effect, but for unknown reasons, no one had created a national board for the last 10 years, and the funds went back into the pot.
“We just this year established the local board again and got the funding back for Angelina County,” Briley said.
East Texas is among many communities seeing a tremendous increase in need, Briley said. Seeking this funding was a way to combat the pressures many are facing.
“There’s no reason for this funding not to have an effect right here at home,” she said. “This money stays local, it helps our friends and our neighbors, and it makes a difference in people’s lives.
“I have been tremendously blessed and want to be able to give back to those who are in a different situation who just need a little help to get back on their feet and to make it through these tough times.”
Applications will be open again next year for ongoing food, shelter and supplemental services. For more information, email Briley at mbriley@cbtx.com.
Angelina County Emergency Food and Shelter Board members include Briley, Carla Hight, Debbie Fitzgerald, Don Lymbery, J.R. McDaniel, Stephen Jansen, Vada Hughes, Sharon Kruk and the Rev. Guillermo Gabriel-Maisonet.
