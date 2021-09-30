Hospitalizations and fatalities related to COVID-19 look to have slowed in the last week, data from regional and state resources show.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported two new fatalities between Monday and Wednesday, which is a drop in reported fatalities compared to prior weeks. There have been three fatalities reported in the last six days.
The state Wednesday reported 357 total fatalities. The state also estimated 1,394 active cases and 11,552 recoveries.
Likewise, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations has declined in the last three days of reporting by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
On Sept. 27 the agency reported 74 people infected with the coronavirus in a local hospital, the number dropped to 67 people on Sept. 28 and 66 on Sept. 29. There were six new coronavirus admissions reported Sept. 28 and 29, none were reported on Sept. 27.
SETRAC reported 39 people in the intensive care unit with the coronavirus, that number dropped to 38 people reported on Sept. 28 and then to 30 people on Sept. 29.
The number of people placed in general isolation have not followed the same trend. SETRAC on Sept. 27 reported 35 people in general isolation, on Sept. 28 reported 29 people and on Sept. 29 reported 33 people.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported a total of 13,303 confirmed cases, both positive and probable. There were 6,577 people counted as positive and 6,726 as probable cases.
The number of vaccinations administered has also continued to slow in Angelina County, state data shows. There have been 70,160 doses administered in the county since the vaccines were first made available.
The state’s dashboard now displays the number of additional and booster doses given to residents, which increased the number of doses listed on several days after boosters were first made available on Aug. 13.
There were 33,444 people fully vaccinated, 38,906 people with at least one dose and 587 people who’ve received booster shots in Angelina County as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state.
