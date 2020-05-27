Angelina County’s COVID-19 case total increased by eight cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 201, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The county has had 1,212 tests completed, with 90 patients who have recovered, one who is hospitalized and four deaths.
Within the health district’s COVID-19 testing partnership, 2,698 calls have been placed to the coronavirus call center, 1,718 tests have been completed and there have been 293 cases, with 124 recoveries, two hospitalizations and six deaths.
Polk County has 54 cases and 20 recoveries out of 281 tests completed, while San Augustine County has 31 cases, 14 recoveries, one hospitalization and two death sout of 84 tests completed. There have been seven cases out of 114 tests for the other counties within the partnership.
Four more cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday bring the Nacogdoches County total to 258, according to the County Emergency Management Office.
There have been approximately 1,460 tests given in Nacogdoches, 61 active cases and an estimated 182 recoveries. The county’s death total from the virus is 15.
The state website reports 57,921 cases statewide that have resulted in 1,562 deaths. The agency estimates there are 22,055 active cases in the state and that 37,626 patients have recovered. There have been 961,861 tests administered statewide.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
