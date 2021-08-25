Angelina County is averaging about 100 new COVID-19 cases per day, Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw said Wednesday.
There were 711 new cases between Aug. 15 and 21, according to a chart Shaw provided to the health district’s board during a meeting. Angelina County has seen a total of 10,842 positive and probable cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the health district. It has increased by 2,171 people since June 1, as of Aug. 21, in Shaw’s chart.
“The call center, the phones are just ringing off the hook,” she said. “Very, very busy times. We enacted our volunteer corps, we have volunteers in the building today.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported one new coronavirus-related fatality in Angelina County, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 301 people.
The state lists 1,429 estimated active cases and 9,112 estimated recovered cases in the county.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook it is temporarily suspending visitation at the county jail effective today due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Hospitalizations have begun to taper off slowly in Angelina County, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council Wednesday. The Wednesday report showed 76 people in the hospital with 39 in the intensive care unit and 37 in general isolation.
This is the first time in five days the hospitals have seen fewer than 80 patients infected with the coronavirus.
State data indicates more people are getting vaccinated. It listed 123 vaccinations the week of Aug. 23 on Tuesday and 390 for the same week on Wednesday.
There were 29,228 people fully vaccinated on Wednesday; the largest age group was between 16 and 49 years old with 9,916 vaccinations, according to the DSHS vaccine data. People between 12 and 15 years old are the smallest group with 472 fully vaccinated.
White people make up the majority of those vaccinated, making up 47.22% of the vaccinated population. They’re followed by Hispanic people with 17.96% and Black people at 11.52%.
These percentages are close to what the 2020 Census stated as Angelina County’s population for those demographics. White people (alone) make up 59.9% of the population, Hispanic or Latino people make up 22.7% and Black or African American people make up 15.7% of the population.
