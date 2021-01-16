“It’s always darkest just before dawn” is one of those ubiquitous sayings that’s meant to offer hope, even in the worst of circumstances.
English author Thomas Fuller is credited as the first to use the phrase in writing in 1650. While he might have composed it himself, scholars believe it’s more likely he documented a more ancient proverb that had been passed down through the years.
Whatever its origin, the words have always resonated with people.
Never has that been more true than in the midst of a global pandemic.
The numbers dating back to March 2020 are terrifying.
■ 2 million deaths worldwide.
■ 389,000 deaths in the United States.
■ 31,450 deaths in Texas.
■ 189 deaths in Angelina County.
There have been more COVID-19 deaths in Angelina County this year (45) than there have been days in this year. This community would be in an uproar if those deaths had been because of gun violence or drug abuse. The county’s total number of cases as of 5 p.m. Friday was 6,552, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
While disappointing, the numbers aren’t surprising. Angelina County’s fatality rate is among the state’s leaders for residents dying because of heart attack, stroke, diabetes or cancer — all comorbidities that make life in a COVID-saturated world that much more deadly.
In the best of circumstances, that’s not a list anyone in Angelina County should aspire to. And yet, more people are going about their daily lives ignoring the recommendations from health care professionals — wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing.
In spite of the insensitivity displayed by those selfish individuals, signs of hope are slowly emerging.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District, Brookshire Brothers, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, Woodland Heights Medical Center and other community partners recently coordinated an immunization clinic for more than 600 county residents.
Individuals over 65 or who have a chronic medical condition that puts them at greater risk of serious illness or death received the Moderna vaccine at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. That vaccine requires two shots, 28 days apart, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccinations previously have been given to front-line health care workers and residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
President-elect Joe Biden has said teachers should be eligible for vaccinations as soon as possible after those who are at highest risk. We agree. The push to return to in-person classes late last year after the failure of asynchronous learning is proof that teachers are the backbone of society’s education and ultimate success. That sounds pretty essential to us.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said Texas has distributed more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, even as the state ramps up mass vaccination efforts.
The nation’s second-most populous state with nearly 30 million people has increased shot efforts in recent days by shifting doses to mass distribution centers that can handle thousands per day.
Brookshire Brothers and the health district plan to continue setting up similar events.
The company’s online vaccine waiting list portal recently launched. The idea was to ‘‘streamline the process of getting people signed up and allow our pharmacists to focus on counseling patients, filling prescriptions and, of course, administering the vaccine,” according to spokeswoman Melissa Crager.
She said the portal received nearly 30,000 submissions within a few days.
Unfortunately, the company has little insight into the state’s strategy, Laura Edmundson, the director of clinical pharmacy programs for Brookshire Brothers, said.
That’s OK. We know they’re trying.
That’s more than we can say for our state and national leaders given the number of missteps they’ve made since March 2020.
Wear a mask. They life of someone you love may depend on it.
