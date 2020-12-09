The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 141 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases Wednesday evening.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council says Angelina County has a case fatality rate of 3.8% — .1% lower than Monday. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services lists Angelina County at 107 fatalities as of Wednesday evening — which means there have been no new deaths since the last update.
The health district reported 79 new positives and 62 new probable cases on Wednesday. The new totals are 2,887 positive and 1,330 probable cases. They list 4,217 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state also listed 2,808 positive cases and 2,412 estimated recoveries, leaving 289 active cases Wednesday. However, their active case numbers do not include probable cases, which are only tracked by local entities, and the state’s data is usually delayed compared to locally produced data.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
SETRAC data shows the COVID hospital census is at 25.33% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals. There were 40 COVID patients in general isolation and 17 in the intensive care unit on Wednesday.
There are three suspected COVID patients admitted to the hospital as well.
Their data shows nine new hospitalizations Monday, eight new on Tuesday and two new on Wednesday.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 259 recovered offender cases, two active employee cases and 58 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Wednesday. The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 41 recovered offender cases, four active employee cases and 18 recovered employee cases.
Statewide, there have been 1,283,674 confirmed cases, 23,081 fatalities and 1,062,398 estimated recoveries. They estimate 202,457 active cases, with 10,930 new cases and 273 new fatalities on Wednesday. The website says their fatality data is incomplete and that daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed for those days.
New school data from a report ending on Nov. 29 has:
■ Lufkin ISD data showing no new student or staff cases in that time frame. However, they list 84 total student cases and 41 total staff cases with four infections coming from on campus, 60 from off campus and 61 from an unknown origin.
■ Diboll ISD data showing no new student or staff cases in that time frame. However, they list 25 total student cases and 10 total staff cases with two infections coming from on campus, 10 from off campus and 23 from an unknown origin.
■ Hudson ISD data showing no new student or staff cases in that time frame. However, they list 37 total student cases and eight total staff cases with no infections coming from on campus, 37 from off campus and eight from an unknown origin.
■ Huntington ISD data showing no new student or staff cases in that time frame. However, they list five total student cases and seven total staff cases with no infections coming from on campus and 12 from off campus.
■ Zavalla ISD data showing no new student or staff cases in that time frame. They also list no student cases, but they do list three total staff cases with no indication as to where they came from.
■ Central ISD data showing no new student or staff cases in that time frame. They also list no student cases, but they do list eight total staff cases with no indication as to where they came from.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy data showing no new student cases but two new staff cases in that time frame. They also list no student cases, but they do list five staff cases with no indication as to where they came from.
