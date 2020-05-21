Four East Texas students got a delightful surprise Wednesday afternoon as several agencies and loved ones gathered to honor their graduation, drive-thru style.
Senior Fatima Flowers was in her bedroom trying on a new pair of heels for her upcoming graduation ceremony at Huntington High School when she heard loud honking outside. She said she ran to the front door and almost fell and was shocked to see a chain of motorcycles and vehicles filled with friends, teachers and community members driving by.
“I didn’t expect this, but it brings a lot of joy,” Fatima said. “I’ve been up and down lately this past week with not being able to have a proper graduation. With all this, it was a good day.”
Director Ginny Judson and Volunteer Services coordinator Angel Gillispie of the Region 5 Texas Department of Family Protective Services said they usually host graduation showers for all of the students aging out of the foster care system in their region. However, the coronavirus pandemic put a wrench in their plans.
“Most children — when they leave home and go on to college, trade school or work — they have a support network underneath them, family and friends there to support them,” Judson said. “When kids leave foster care, they don’t have that. Often they are without anybody to offer support for them. This is to provide them with some of the physical things they are going to need as they make their journey into adult life.”
“This is something we do every year, but obviously it’s nontraditional this year,” Gillispie said. “We’ve pulled together our resources, and we’re going to drive by and have some congratulations and gifts for our graduates.”
Donors and agencies like the Angelina Child Welfare Board, Lufkin Community Partners, Bikers Against Child Abuse and more came out to honor the graduates how they could during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, many people gathered with gifts, signs, balloons, window paint and more to brighten the day of four seniors leaving foster care in East Texas.
Getting through the social distancing and isolation has been difficult, Fatima said. But she and her friends are trying to stay in touch, and it helps to see friendly faces and even strangers celebrating alongside the seniors of East Texas.
Fatima will be heading to Blinn College in College Station to study to become a dental hygienist this fall.
