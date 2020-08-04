The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 98 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.
This brings the total number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,093 and the total active cases to 913, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
The health district reported 1,745 positive tests and 860 estimated recoveries Tuesday morning. The health district will no longer be reporting deaths because the state has taken over reporting.
The Department of State Health Services reported 1,647 positive cases and 36 deaths in Angelina County as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The Lufkin Daily News has reached out to the DSHS to inquire about how the DSHS is reporting deaths as the 36 deaths reported are greater than the 14 deaths reported by the health district last week.
Health district director Sharon Shaw told The Lufkin Daily News on Wednesday she is also attempting to reconcile reporting discrepancies.
Shaw also said in Tuesday's update on Facebook that DSHS has requested all public health regions and local health departments begin reporting COVID-19 confirmed positive and probable positive cases by county.
She defined confirmed as a case that is laboratory confirmed and probable as the detection of a specific antigen in a clinical specimen, or specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection.
The probable cases for Angelina County were reported as 16 as of Tuesday.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported four active offender cases, 267 recovered offender cases, nine active employee cases and 42 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility.
They also reported 13 active offender cases, 10 recovered offender cases, two active employee cases and one recovered employee case at the Diboll Prison Unit.
The TDCJ also reported 17 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The health district reported 686 positive cases, 13 probable cases and 192 recovered cases in Polk County, as well as 156 positive, one probable and 115 recovered in San Augustine County.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations/ventilated, 28 adult ventilators in use and 15 available adult ventilators in Angelina County hospitals as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.
They also reported 41 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to general units/isolation as well as 17 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU.
The DSHS also reported 442,014 positive cases, 7,016 deaths, an estimated 297,422 recoveries and an estimated 137,576 active cases across the state of Texas as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Their dashboard states 5,839 new cases and 37 new deaths were reported on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.