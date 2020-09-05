The Deep East Texas Council of Governments received $400,000 from the CARES Act to hire two people charged with building and managing the high-speed internet project and assisting local communities recover economically, respectively.
“As the coronavirus outbreak disrupts our way of life, it is critical that we take active measures to ensure that struggling Texas businesses can weather the storm,” Sen. John Cornyn said in a press release regarding the funding.
Both positions will be available for all 12 counties within the DETCOG region, executive director Lonnie Hunt said. The grant pays for two years of employment.
First, DETCOG will hire a project manager who will take over work on the project establishing a regionwide broadband network. The position is contractual rather than an officially hired one, but the candidate will work out of the DETCOG office and operate basically as an employee, Hunt said.
Hunt has headed the project so far, but on top of all his other job requirements and priorities. One person solely dedicated to, and experienced in, developing this system will help move the project along, Hunt said.
“Because of COVID-19 and the hurricane, it sort of hammered home that our region suffers because it’s not well connected,” Hunt said. “Kids can’t do distance learning from school without an internet connection. Many can’t use the telehealth services available, because the patients don’t have access to internet at home, even if their doctors do.”
This grant comes at a great time because people realize the necessity and want to see legitimate effort put into this project, he said.
Currently, DETCOG has been working on a network design.
The second position the grant creates is an actual DETCOG employee who will be dedicated to assisting communities with economic recovery and accessing grants and other available resources to hopefully help those areas get into economic recovery after the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the region.
