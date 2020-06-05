COVID-19 has really changed the way people think and socialize, which in turn also has changed the travel industry. The Lufkin CVB is excited to say that even if you don’t feel comfortable traveling far, we have plenty to offer right here in Lufkin.
Of course, as restrictions are loosened, we are looking forward to all the ways we can join together again. Whether it is large events and gatherings or enjoying a live performance at one of our local theaters, a rodeo at the expo center, walking through the streets of downtown Lufkin, or just simply enjoying one another’s company (without 6 feet of social distancing).
With the current situation and fear of catching the virus, people are looking to the outdoors for their entertainment and travel needs. Lufkin is a center point surrounded by national forests, hiking and biking trails, camp sites, lakes and so much more.
If you are looking to get out of the house, you certainly don’t have to go far. Here at the CVB we have an all-inclusive outdoors guide that lists every park and trail within Lufkin, as well as some surrounding Lufkin. We encourage you to come by and snag one. Take the family on a day trip and explore all that Lufkin has to offer in the great outdoors.
Other great ways to get the family out and about is to visit the Ellen Trout Zoo. There is so much to explore there. Watch the animals in their specially designed habitats, take a ride on the Z&OO Railroad, enjoy some fishing and walk the trails at Ellen Trout Park, and don’t forget your picnic lunch.
Admission into the zoo is just $7 for adults and $3.50 for children ages 4-11.
Visit downtown Lufkin from 4-8 p.m. June 20 for First StrEAT Feast and Main Street Market Days. We close part of First Street off from through traffic and local food trucks serve dinner right there in the street. Do some shopping with our local merchants and vendors and support local business while you are there.
Even with restrictions on events, there are still so many ways to have a great time with your family. Sometimes you just have to think outside the box.
For more upcoming events go online and check out the event calendar at visitlufkin.com and be sure to “like” us on Facebook at Visit Lufkin for the most recent updates and fun.
