COVID-19 may have changed the location and duration of this year’s event, but the Fall Forest Festival on First Street still promises all the food and plenty of the fun we’ve come to expect from the Texas State Forest Festival.
The event, set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 14, will “transform downtown Lufkin to a festival extravaganza,” according to a press release from Megan Whitworth, marketing & communications director for the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, which is partnering with downtown Lufkin to bring the holiday festivities to Angelina County.
“We completely understand that this is not your typical Texas State Forest Festival, but nothing has been typical about 2020,” said Tara Watson-Watkins, Chamber president and CEO. “We hope that this will give you and your family a chance to come out and enjoy some cooler weather and shopping, and of course, some yummy festival food. We are just doing the best that we can to help give our community just a little normality and enjoyment this fall season.”
Watson-Watkins said she’s most looking forward to the fan-favorite Southern Hushpuppy Championships, which are returning for the 49th year.
“Get your favorite recipes and your friends and come cook-up some delicious hushpuppies,” she said.
New to this year’s festival is the Pineywoods Classic Car Show, which is expected to “transform downtown as a grand car showroom for festival-goers to view and learn about classic vehicles,” the release states.
“Whether you’re a vintage car devotee, a motorsports buff, a budding collector, an off-road maven or someone who just wants more automotive experiences, this is the place you will want to be that Saturday morning,” said Tara Hendrix, the Chamber’s director of events and engagement. “It’s going to be a fantastic experience for all classic car devotees.”
The Holiday Shopping Extravaganza will feature commercial vendors lining the streets of downtown selling crafts and goods, as well as food vendors serving up festival-favorite fare.
“My shopping list is long with two young daughters for Christmas this year. I can’t wait to shop from our festival vendors and to find the perfect gifts for the family,” said Amanda Crocker, the Chamber’s director of membership. “Plus, I cannot wait to eat a delicious funnel cake and drink a big glass of lemonade. The Forest Festival on First Street is going to be a fantastic time for all.”
Additional festivities include a petting zoo, games and booths for children; performances from members of Suggs’ American Karate’s Prowling Tigers, Susan’s Studio of Dance and the Academy of Gymnastics and Dance; and the presentation of winners of the Pageant of East Texas’ Miss Autumn Fest.
There is no charge for admission to the Fall Forest Festival on First Street.
“We are hopeful that we can bring a small portion of our 36-year tradition to the residents of Angelina County and fellow East Texans,” Watson-Watkins said. “We also know that it’s our responsibility to make sure that this event is held safely and that we aren’t doing anything that would jeopardize our community. We are working closely with the city of Lufkin, Angelina County and others to make sure that we are following all safety protocols from the state to local level.”
For more information or details on how to become a vendor or how to participate in the hushpuppy cook-off or car show, visit LufkinTexas.org or TexasStateForestFestival.com.
