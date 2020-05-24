Nacogdoches County has two new cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. today, bringing the county’s total number to 254, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The new cases are a man in his 40s from a previously reported household and a woman in her 70s.
Nacogdoches County has had approximately 1,432 people tested with 66 active cases, 173 estimated recoveries and 15 deaths. Their coronavirus call center is averaging eight calls per day.
Angelina County’s case count remained at 175 as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the DSHS. The county has had 54 recoveries and two deaths, with 2,616 tests administered and approximately 2,496 calls to the coronavirus call center, according to angelinacounty.net.
The DSHS website shows 52 cases in Polk County, 42 in Cherokee County, 13 in Trinity County and 29 in San Augustine County with one death.
There have been 183 cases in Shelby County.
The DSHS reports there were 55,348 cases statewide resulting in 1,519 deaths as of Sunday afternoon. The agency estimates 31,385 patients have recovered. There have been 870,935 tests administered statewide.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
