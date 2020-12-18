The Angelina County & Cities Health District on Thursday reported the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 case counts since the pandemic begab, a press release from the district states.
The health district reported 153 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases. There were 110 new positive and 43 new probable cases.
“This is the all-time one day high since reporting began in March 2020,” health district administrator Sharon Shaw said. “Over the period of one week — between the dates of Thursday, Dec. 10, and Thursday, Dec. 17, 480 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported.
''This is a very very concerning trend.”
She encouraged residents to support and display “COVID-spread-reduction behaviors” such as wearing a mask at all times when not at home, social distancing and limiting holiday interactions.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday added two new coronavirus-related deaths to the fatality count since Wednesday, bringing the total to 123 fatalities.
The SouthEast Regional Advisory Council said Angelina County’s case fatality rate is 3.9%, however, their information does not include the two new fatalities from Thursday.
The state also estimates 1,000 active cases in Angelina County; that total includes probable cases.
Year-to-date there have been 3,204 positive and 1,602 probable cases. They list 4,806 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 3,094 positive cases and an estimated 3,530 recoveries as of Thursday night. On Dec. 11 they began reporting probable cases; there are now 1,559 of them.
The probable cases are when an antigen test detects SARS-CoV-2 in a respiratory specimen, according to Shaw.
The FDA says this is a rapid test taken with a nasal swab. The results are highly accurate but can include false positives, and a negative test is recommended to be tried again, the FDA said. A doctor may order the former test if someone tests negative but is symptomatic.
The local hospitals’ COVID census was 21.33% on Friday, up from 19.71% Thursday. There were 31 coronavirus patients in general isolation on Friday, up three from Thursday. There were 14 COVID patients in the intensive care unit on Friday, up one from Thursday.
State data shows 150 total hospital beds available with six in the ICU in Trauma Service Area H as of Thursday night. TSA-H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties.
Statewide, there have been 1,371,223 confirmed cases, 167,996 probable cases, 24,660 fatalities and 1,231,429 estimated recoveries. The state estimates 269,789 active cases, with 16,864 new positive cases — there are 614 of those that are older but were reported later by their respective counties — 3,524 new probable cases and 266 new fatalities on Thursday night. The website says their fatality data is incomplete and that daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed for those days.
New school data from a report ending on Dec. 13 has:
■ Lufkin ISD data showing 34 new student and 14 new staff cases in that time frame. They list 146 total student cases and 83 total staff cases with five infections coming from on-campus, 82 from off-campus and 142 from an unknown origin.
■ Diboll ISD data showing no new student cases or staff cases in that time frame. They list 47 total student cases and 19 total staff cases with three infections coming from on-campus, 21 from off-campus and 42 from an unknown origin.
■ Hudson ISD data showing no new student but five new staff cases in that time frame. They list 46 total student cases and 17 total staff cases with no infections coming from on-campus, 51 from off-campus and 12 from an unknown origin.
■ Huntington ISD data showing no new student but two new staff cases in that time frame. They list seven total student cases and 13 total staff cases with no infections coming from on-campus, 19 from off-campus and one from an unknown origin.
■ Zavalla ISD data showing no new student or staff cases in that time frame. They also list no student cases, but they do list three total staff cases with no indication as to where they came from.
■ Central ISD data showing no new student but two new staff cases in that time frame. They also list no student cases, but they do list 10 total staff cases with no indication as to where they came from.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy data showing one new student case and one new staff case. They list one student case now with seven staff cases. They list all cases coming from off-campus or an unknown origin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.