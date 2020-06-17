The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is now offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for all successful blood donations through its facilities, including the Blood Center of East Texas.
The antibody testing will show if a donor’s immune system has responded to the virus by producing antibodies. A press release from the center said most people who have antibodies will have had some symptoms of the disease, such as fever, cough or trouble breathing, but some may have not experienced any symptoms.
Theresa Pina, vice president of operations for the regional center, said this is not a test to determine if a person is currently positive for the virus, and she encouraged anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms not to come to the center until they are well.
Pina said many donors had begun asking if the center would be doing antibody testing, and at the time, they didn’t have a way of doing it.
“When antibody testing first came out, a lot of the tests weren’t very accurate, so we worked through a variety of vendors to find out which tests would be the most accurate and what’s something we could do in our environment?” she said.
The test they decided on is the Roche Diagnostics Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Test, which is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization, which means it can be used only during the time of the coronavirus pandemic crisis.
The testing will be performed in addition to the standard infectious disease testing blood donations already receive. Pina said they really wanted to offer it as a donor benefit, and because the centers are able to get the testing for a discounted price, there is no cost to the donor.
“We’re always looking for different benefits for donors, whether it’s a promotional item like a T-shirt or a thank-you for coming in,” she said. “We’re trying to find ways that will keep people engaged.”
Any donors with a positive antibody will be asked to come back and give convalescent plasma to help people who are critically ill in the hospital with COVID-19.
“It’s a win-win for all of us — donors get to find out if they have the antibody, and for us, anybody that is positive for the antibody — we get to encourage those individuals to donate that plasma for patients,” Pina said.
For more information, contact the Blood Center of East Texas at 560-3054 or visit giveblood.org.
