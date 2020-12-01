The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 54 new positive COVID-19 cases and 71 new probable cases Monday night.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported two additional deaths in the county over the weekend, bringing the total to 99.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported Tuesday that COVID-19 patients take up 25.41% of general and intensive care unit beds in Angelina County. It listed 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and 31 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with five suspected cases.
The total number of cases reported by the health district, including positive and probable, was 3,571. They reported 2,587 positive cases and 984 probables.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical specific antibody in serum, plasma, or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district.
The state reported 2,587 positive cases, 99 fatalities and an estimated 200 active cases for Angelina County. Those numbers do not include probable cases, according to the state. The state’s data is usually delayed compared to locally produced data.
The state also listed 2,288 estimated recoveries. This data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 255 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and 57 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Tuesday morning.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit. This is lower than previously reported. Jeremy Desel, director of communications, said this is because the total count includes both presumed and confirmed COVID deaths and some have been taken off the list after further investigation.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 39 recovered offender cases, four active employee cases and 16 recovered employee cases.
Statewide, there have been 1,168,111 confirmed cases, 21,379 fatalities and 962,639 estimated recoveries. They estimate 186,678 active cases, with 10,699 new cases and 22 new fatalities Monday.
