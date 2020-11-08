Free testing for COVID-19 will be offered through state agencies from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Lottie and Arthur Temple Civiv Center at 601 Dennis St. in Diboll.
Local and state agencies have partnered to bring multiple free testing sites to Angelina County.
East Texans will be screened to be seen if they have:
■ Fever or chills
■ Cough
■ Shortness of breath
■ Fatigue
■ Body aches, muscle or joint pain
■ Sore throat
■ Headaches
■ Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
■ Nasal congestion
■ Loss of taste or smell
Reduce the risk
■ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
■ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
■ Stay home when you are sick.
■ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
