There are 175 cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County as of Friday afternoon — an increase of three people, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District website.
Included in that number, 54 have recovered, one is hospitalized and two are dead. There have been 2,616 tests completed in the county, according to the Angelina County website.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 250 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of nine cases since last reported — and 15 deaths, according to the city of Nacogdoches.
Those new cases include a a 19- to 29-year-old man; a man in his 40s; a woman in her 30s from a previously reported household; a man in his 70s and one in his 80s, both from long-term care facilities; and four women from long-term care facilities, one her 50s, one in her 80s and two in their 70s.
The Texas Department of State Health Services website shows 52 cases in Polk County, 44 in Cherokee County, 11 in Trinity County and 29 in San Augustine County with one death.
There have been 180 cases in Shelby County.
The state website reports there were 52,268 cases statewide resulting in 1,440 deaths as of 5 p.m. Thursday. The agency estimates 31,223 patients have recovered. There have been 800,433 tests administered statewide.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
