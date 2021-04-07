The East Texas Food Bank hosted a mega food distribution Tuesday morning to a thinner crowd than usual.
Program services director Tim Butler said this was likely due to a schedule change, as the organization has fed at least 1,000 individuals at every distribution in Lufkin so far with a peak around 2,900 since the pandemic began.
“The food insecurity population during COVID has actually increased,” Butler said. “We have a statistic called Map the Meal Gap from Feeding America, and it looks like food insecurity has increased by 20% since COVID hit. I definitely don’t think we’re out of the woods as far as the economic impact of COVID-19.”
One of the results of the efforts to address this need (and a culmination of years of planning with organizations like the T.L.L. Temple Foundation) has been the Deep East Texas Resource Center.
Branch manager Rachel Collins leads this center, and she said the community is really excited to have the food bank open.
“We are open five days a week, which is a large help, and we’re also open late in the evenings so that people can come after work and also on Saturday,” Collins said. “That’s a huge help so people who are working but still struggling to put food on the table, they can come once a week to get food.”
A big part of the pantry’s mission is providing services to those who may not be able to meet the regular hours of other food pantries in the county, Butler said.
Anyone who missed this distribution can visit the pantry Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. or from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 105 Lofton St. to receive food and services.
More information can be found by visiting DETRAC.org, calling 215-0957 or emailing detrcmanager@easttexasfoodbank.org.
